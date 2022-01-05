PM Modi stuck on flyover for 20 mins, Centre seeks report from Punjab govt over 'major security lapse'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Security breach during PM Modi's Punjab visit, convoy stuck on flyover for 20 mins

PM Modi Punjab Visit Latest News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Punjab on Wednesday where he was scheduled to address a mega rally in Ferozepur. However, bad weather prevented his chopper from proceeding from Bathinda to the venue of the rally. According to reports, PM Modi waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out.

"Today morning PM landed at Bathinda from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the PM waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out," a statement from the Home Ministry said.

When the weather didn’t improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than 2 hours. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police.

"Around 30 kms away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the PM’s convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the PM," it said.

The PM’s schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed, the statement added.

After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda airport.

Meanwhile, the ministry has taken cognisance of this serious security lapse and sought a detailed report from the Punjab government. The state government has also been directed to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

BJP chief JP Nadda has lashed out at the Congress government in Punjab and accused it of trying to scuttle PM Modi's programmes in the state.

"Fearing a resounding defeat at the hands of the electorate, the Congress Government in Punjab tried all possible tricks to scuttle the PM Narendra Modi ji’s programmes in the state. By their cheap antics, the Congress government in Punjab has shown that they are anti-development & have no respect for freedom fighters too. In doing they did not bother that the PM was to pay tributes to Bhagat Singh & other martyrs, and lay the foundation stone for key development works," he tweeted.

Nadda said that what is extremely worrisome is that this incident was also a big security lapse as far as the PM is concerned. Protestors were given access to the Prime Minister’s route while the Punjab Chief Secretary and DGP gave assurances to SPG that the route is clear.

"The tactics used by the Congress government in Punjab would pain anyone who believes in democratic principles," the BJP chief said. To make matters worse, he added that CM Charanjit Singh Channi refused to get on the phone to either address the matter or solve it.

"The state police was instructed to prevent people from attending the rally. Large number of buses were stranded because of the high-handedness of the police & connivance with protestors. It is sad that the PM’s visit to launch development projects worth thousands of crores for Punjab was disrupted. But we will not let such cheap mentality hinder the progress of Punjab and will continue the effort for the development of Punjab," he said.