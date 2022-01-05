Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 'Against Panjabiyat': Top Congress leader joins furious BJP over PM Modi security breach

PM Modi security lapse: A top Congress leader joined the Bharatiya Janata Party's outrage over the security breach that reportedly took place during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit on Wednesday.

Sunil Jakhar, former president of Congress' Punjab unit, described the incident as unacceptable something which was against 'Panjabiyat'.

"What has happened today is just not acceptable. It's against Panjabiyat. A secure passage for the Prime Minister of India to address BJP's political rally in Ferozpur should have been ensured. That’s how democracy works," Jakhar said in a tweet.

We know Congress hates PM, they tried to harm him: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda slammed the Congress government in Punjab and accused it of trying to 'all possible tricks to scuttle' PM Modi's programmes in the state where elections are scheduled to be held in next couple of months. Jadda said CM Charanjit Singh Channi didn't even pick his call.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani described today's incident as an attempt to harm the PM.

"Why did those who lead the security on behalf of the state govt not respond to any call or efforts to secure the PM? When PM Modi had his security breached, Congress leaders erupted with joy, asking him how his Josh was!" Irani said referring to a tweet by Srinivas BV, president of Indian Youth Congress.

"PM Modi, magnanimous as ever, on his way back, communicated 'Zinda laut raha hoon!' We know the Congress hates PM Modi, but today, they tried to harm the Prime Minister of India. Such is the breakdown of law & order in Punjab that the DGP, Police claims he's incapable of providing security support to the PMO and security details," Irani went on to add.

Latest India News