Himachal Pradesh: Setback for Congress as BJP-backed candidates win key posts in Shimla Zila Parishad

Shimla:

In yet another setback for the Congress ahead of assembly elections slated next year in Himachal Pradesh, candidates backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were elected as the chairperson and vice-chairperson of the Shimla Zila Parishad on Thursday. With this, the saffron party has wrested control of the Shimla Zila Parishad after 26 years.

Bhupender Sisodiya was elected as the chairperson after he secured 13 votes against Congress-backed candidate Surendra Retka, who received 10 votes. On the other hand, Bharat Klanta was elected the vice-chairperson after he received 14 votes against Congress-backed candidate Meenakshi, who secured 10 votes.

BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit chief Dr Rajeev Bindal said this victory shows that the Congress will lose the power in the 2027 assembly elections, as he thanked the voters and party workers. He alleged the Congress misused the power to stop the BJP, but failed to win the Shimla Zila Parishad.

"The Congress government misused power and financial influence to seize control of the Shimla Zila Parishad, and attempted to overturn the public mandate. Despite this, the BJP won the Zila Parishad election in Shimla, the capital of the state," he said in a video message on X.

Sisodiya, Klanta thank voters

Sisodiya also thanked the voters in Shimla and said they would work at their best in resolving the issues faced by the people. Sisodiya said the Congress has completely failed and the results underline that the grand old party would lose power in the Himalayan state in next year's assembly elections.

Klanta also hailed the BJP-backed candidates' victory in Shimla Zila Parishad elections, while hitting out at the Congress for delaying the local body polls. In his statement following his victory, Klanta also asserted that the BJP will return to power in Himachal Pradesh with a thumping majority in 2027.

Assembly elections are slated to be held in Himachal Pradesh in second half of 2027. In the previous elections in 2022, the Congress had returned to power, winning 40 out of the 68 seats in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly. On the other hand, the BJP had managed to win just 25 seats. Later, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was sworn in as the chief minister of the state.

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