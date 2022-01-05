When PM was 10km from Pak border and you can't provide smooth passage...: Amarinder tears into Punjab govt

Follow us on Image Source : ANI When PM was 10km from Pak border and you can't provide smooth passage...: attacks Amarinder

Highlights PM Modi returned without addressing a rally in the poll-bound state

PM's convoy got stuck in a road blockade near Hussainiwala

Amarinder Singh has called for President's rule in Punjab

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress government in Punjab after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy got stuck in a road blockade near Hussainiwala. He hit out at the state government over the serious security lapse.

Singh said "complete failure of law and order in Punjab, CM and HM Punjab, in particular." "When you cannot provide smooth passage to the Prime Minister of the country and that too just 10km from the Pakistan border, you have no right to stay in office and should quit!," he added.

The Punjab Lok Congress chief while addressing the media in Ferozepur also said "if we have to keep our state safe and keep law and order system here, then I think President's rule should be imposed."

Also Read | 'Stop losing cool': Congress responds to BJP's charge after PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab

Also Read | The moment PM Modi's cavalcade was stuck on flyover in Punjab | WATCH VIDEO