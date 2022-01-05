Wednesday, January 05, 2022
     
When PM was 10km from Pak border and you can't provide smooth passage...: Amarinder tears into Punjab govt

The Home Ministry has asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action.

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
Ferozepur (Punjab) Updated on: January 05, 2022 18:05 IST
Image Source : ANI

When PM was 10km from Pak border and you can't provide smooth passage...: attacks Amarinder

Highlights

  • PM Modi returned without addressing a rally in the poll-bound state
  • PM's convoy got stuck in a road blockade near Hussainiwala
  • Amarinder Singh has called for President's rule in Punjab

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress government in Punjab after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy got stuck in a road blockade near Hussainiwala. He hit out at the state government over the serious security lapse. 

Singh said "complete failure of law and order in Punjab, CM and HM Punjab, in particular." "When you cannot provide smooth passage to the Prime Minister of the country and that too just 10km from the Pakistan border, you have no right to stay in office and should quit!," he added. 

The Punjab Lok Congress chief while addressing the media in Ferozepur also said "if we have to keep our state safe and keep law and order system here, then I think President's rule should be imposed." 

