The moment PM Modi's cavalcade was stuck on flyover in Punjab | WATCH VIDEO

  • PM Modi security breach: Ferozepur SSP Harman Hans suspended
  • Over 1cr youngsters in 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of Covid vaccine: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's route was changed at the last minute as he couldn't take the chopper to Ferozpur due to poor weather.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Updated on: January 05, 2022 17:32 IST
PM Modi's cavalcade was blocked by protesters on a flyover in Punjab.

Highlights

  • PM Modi's security was breached when he was on way to Ferozpur via road in Punjab
  • The Prime Minister's Ferozpur rally was postponed following lapse in security
  • The prime minister was scheduled to lay the foundation stones of various development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security witnessed a major lapse on Wednesday while he was on his way to Ferozpur from Bathinda in Punjab to address a poll rally and lay the foundation stone of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway among other developmental projects.

The security breach took place when the Prime Minister was travelling to Ferozpur via road when some protesters blocked the highway due to which his cavalcade was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's route was changed at the last minute as he couldn't take the chopper to Ferozpur due to poor weather. The Home Ministry said after the "major security lapse" in the prime minister's travel in Punjab, his convoy decided to return and cancelled the Ferozpur event.

Image Source : INDIA TV

PM Modi's cavalcade blocked by protesters on a flyover in Punjab.

"This deliberate security breach is nothing but an attempt to assassinate the Prime Minister and the Congress government in Punjab is responsible for it. Just because the Congress can’t defeat PM Modi politically, they are resorting to unconstitutional means to eliminate him…" wrote BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya as he shared a video showing the moment when the PM was stuck on a flyover.

The Home Ministry has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government on the matter.

ALSO READ'...main Bathinda airport tak zinda laut paaya': PM Modi after convoy stopped by protestors in Punjab

VIEW | In 5 photos, see how PM Modi was stuck after major security lapse in Punjab

 

