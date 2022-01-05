'...main Bathinda airport tak zinda laut paaya': PM Modi after convoy stopped by protestors in Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Narendra Modi, who was travelling by road in Punjab, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to blockade by some protesters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Punjab's Ferozepur, which was supposed to be held on Wednesday, was cancelled after a group of protesters blocked the route. His convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to blockade, leading to the cancellation of the programme.

The Union Home Ministry described it as a "major lapse" in the Prime Minister's security. The MHA said that PM Modi then returned to Bathinda airport. The Ministry has now sought details from the Punjab government over the 'major security lapse'. It has also asked the state government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action.

According to officials at Bhatinda airport, news agency ANI reported, PM Modi on his return to the airport told officials, “Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki main Bathinda airport tak zinda laut paaya.”

The Prime Minister was scheduled to lay the foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGIMER satellite centre. The projects also included four-laning of the Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara broad gauge railway line and two new medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.

Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda has accused the Congress government in Punjab of trying "all possible tricks to scuttle" PM Narendra Modi's programmes, including a rally, in the state. Hitting out at the state government, he said what is extremely worrisome is that the incident was also a big security lapse.

"By their cheap antics, Congress government in Punjab has shown that they are anti-development and have no respect for freedom fighters too," he said, alleging that it was done as the ruling party in the state fears a resounding defeat in the upcoming Assembly polls.

"It is sad that the PM's visit to launch development projects worth thousands of crores for Punjab was disrupted. But we will not let such a cheap mentality hinder progress of Punjab and will continue the effort for the development of Punjab," Nadda said.

READ MORE: PM Modi stuck on flyover for 20 mins, Centre seeks report from Punjab govt over 'major security lapse'