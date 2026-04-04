'48 hours before all hell will reign down': Trump's fresh warning to Iran on Hormuz closure

New Delhi:

Time is running out and only 48 hours are left before all hell breaks loose on Iran, Donald Trump warned Tehran on Saturday as he fired a fresh salvo amid the ongoing conflict. The US president reminded Iran of the April 6 deadline, which he set to make a deal or open the Strait of Hormuz, or face dire consequences.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will rain down on them. Glory be to GOD!"

(Image Source : TRUTH SOCIAL/DONALD TRUMP)Trump reminds Iran April 6 deadline to make a deal with US

On March 26, Donald Trump said he had extended his deadline for Tehran to reach an agreement with Washington or face further attacks, claiming the decision was made at Iran’s request. However, the Islamic Republic has rejected a US proposal to end the conflict, calling it “one sided and unfair.”

Trump added that Iran had asked for a 7-day pause in American strikes targeting its energy infrastructure. He said he agreed to extend the window to 10 days, moving the deadline to April 6.

US-Iran truce talks

Iran’s top diplomat has reiterated his government’s willingness to take part in talks aimed at ending the war. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said they “have never refused to go to Islamabad.” Last week, Pakistan said it would soon host talks between the United States and Iran.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi told The Associated Press that his government’s efforts to broker a ceasefire are “right on track.”

Mediators from Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt are working to bring the United States and Iran back to the negotiating table in Pakistan, according to two regional officials. They said efforts are underway to find a compromise that could bridge the gap between both sides’ demands, including stopping the war and reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The proposed compromise, which is yet to be finalised, includes a temporary cessation of hostilities to allow space for a diplomatic settlement, according to a regional official involved in the process and a Gulf diplomat briefed on the matter. Both spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the discussions.

The United Nations Security Council is expected to take up the issue of reopening the strait on Saturday.

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