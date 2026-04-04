'Radioactive fallout will end life in Gulf capitals, not Tehran': Iran's warning after strike on nuclear plant

Tehran:

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on social media that any further strikes on the Bushehr nuclear power plant could trigger radioactive fallout with severe consequences for capitals across the Gulf Cooperation Council, rather than Tehran.

He also criticised Western governments for what he described as their silence over repeated attacks on the facility, which is located about 750 kilometres south of the Iranian capital.

The plant, which generates around 1000 megawatts of electricity, operates using low-enriched uranium supplied by Russia and is supported by Russian technicians, according to AP.

Iran's warning after Bushehr nuclear plant hit

Araghchi asked, “Remember the Western outrage about hostilities near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine?”

"Israel US have bombed our Bushehr plant four times now. Radioactive fallout will end life in Gulf Cooperation Council capitals, not Tehran. Attacks on our petrochemicals also convey real objectives,” he said.

One killed in strike

A projectile from a US-Israel strike landed near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant on Saturday, killing one person, state media reported, as the country’s foreign minister cautioned against further attacks on the facility.

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency, this was the fourth strike on the area since the conflict with the United States and Israel began on February 28.

The plant, located on Iran’s southern Gulf coast, was not damaged in the incident, though a security guard at the site was killed. The International Atomic Energy Agency said there had been no rise in radiation levels following the attack.

Attacks on Iran's nuclear sites

During the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Iran's nuclear infrastructure has come under multiple waves of military strikes by the United States and Israel, targeting several key facilities across the country. Major sites hit include the Bushehr nuclear power plant, Natanz nuclear facility, Fordow fuel enrichment plant and Isfahan nuclear technology centre, which are central to Iran’s nuclear programme and have been repeatedly targeted in the conflict.

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