BCCI announces appointment of Sairaj Bahutule as team India's new spin bowling coach

New Delhi:

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and announced the appointment of former India cricketer Sairaj Bahutule as the new spin bowling coach of the Indian men’s senior team. It is interesting to note that Bahutule brings with him a wealth of experience as both a player and a coach.

Across both domestic and franchise cricket circuits, Bahutule has garnered a reputation for nurturing and developing spin-bowling talent. The 53-year-old joins the Indian side ahead of their one-off Test against Afghanistan. He will also be helping the spinners on the Indian side in white-ball cricket as well.

It is interesting to note that Bahutule’s latest assignment was with Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026. He was also the spin bowling coach of Punjab as well. He was also a part of Rajasthan Royals’ support staff from 2018 to 2021 before joining the NCA (National Cricket Academy). He joins the Indian team’s support staff, with the side not having a dedicated spin bowling coach.

As for his player career, Bahutule represented India across two Tests and eight ODI matches. In the two Tests, he amassed 39 runs and scored 23 runs in the ODI cricket.

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Sairaj Bahutule opens up after his appointment

After being announced as the new spin bowling coach of the Indian team, Sairaj Bahutule came forward and talked about how honoured he is. He also talked about how he is looking forward to working with the players and helping them achieve excellence in the future.

"It is a tremendous honour to be appointed as the Spin Bowling Coach of the Indian Men's Cricket Team. Representing India as a player was a matter of immense pride, and the opportunity to contribute to Indian Cricket once again in a coaching capacity is deeply special. I look forward to working with the players and supporting the team's pursuit of excellence across formats,” Bahutule was quoted as saying by BCCI.

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