Wrong to say there was threat to PM Modi's life, sorry he had to return: Channi on security breach

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Punjab CM expresses regret on PM security breach

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday expressed regret over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security lapse. He said, "I regret that PM Modi had to return during his visit to Ferozepur district today."

CM Channi denied that there was a breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security in Punjab. He also refuted claims that there was any threat to PM Modi's life.

"The farmers have been agitating peacefully for the last one year. I'm not going to lathi-charge at farmers. We spoke to farmers the whole last night after which they ended their agitation. Today, suddenly some agitators gathered in Ferozepur dist," he added.

Also Read | 'Against Panjabiyat': Top Congress leader joins furious BJP over PM Modi security breach

Also Read | When PM was 10km from Pak border and you can't provide smooth passage...: attacks Amarinder