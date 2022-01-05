Wednesday, January 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • PM Modi security breach: Ferozepur SSP Harman Hans suspended
  • Over 1cr youngsters in 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of Covid vaccine: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Wrong to say there was threat to PM Modi's life, sorry he had to return: Channi on security breach

Wrong to say there was threat to PM Modi's life, sorry he had to return: Channi on security breach

After the serious lapse in security, his convoy decided to return without attending an event at a martyrs' memorial.

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
Amritsar Updated on: January 05, 2022 18:36 IST
Punjab CM expresses regret on PM security breach 
Image Source : ANI

Punjab CM expresses regret on PM security breach 

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday expressed regret over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security lapse. He said, "I regret that PM Modi had to return during his visit to Ferozepur district today." 

CM Channi denied that there was a breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security in Punjab. He also refuted claims that there was any threat to PM Modi's life. 

"The farmers have been agitating peacefully for the last one year. I'm not going to lathi-charge at farmers. We spoke to farmers the whole last night after which they ended their agitation. Today, suddenly some agitators gathered in Ferozepur dist," he added. 

Also Read |  'Against Panjabiyat': Top Congress leader joins furious BJP over PM Modi security breach

Also Read |  When PM was 10km from Pak border and you can't provide smooth passage...: attacks Amarinder

 

 

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News