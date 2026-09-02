Enzo Fernandez leaves Chelsea to join Manchester City for joint British record transfer fee

New Delhi:

Manchester City have completed the signing of Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea for £125m (over Rs 1601 crore), matching the British transfer record and taking their spending during the summer window to a Premier League-record £562.5m (over 7207 crore). The deal, agreed after negotiations between the clubs over the past 24 hours, means Fernandez leaves the London club after three years at Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old midfielder joined Chelsea from Benfica in 2023 for £107m, which was then a British record fee. As things stand, Fernandez's transfer matches the £125m Liverpool paid for Alexander Isak on transfer deadline day last summer.

On the other hand, City's expenditure this summer has now exceeded Liverpool's previous Premier League record of £415m for a single transfer window. Despite that outlay, City have generated around £300m through player sales. The Enzo Maresca-led side have sold several of their star players, including Rodri, Nico Gonzalez, Nathan Ake, Tijjani Reijnders and Savinho. They have released the likes of Bernardo Silva and John Stones for free, while Omar Marmoush joined Tottenham Hotspur on loan.

Meanwhile, Fernandez had been linked with Real Madrid earlier in the summer and faced a difficult end to his Chelsea career. He was booed by the supporters during a friendly against Real Sociedad and again when introduced as a substitute in the Premier League opener at Fulham.

He did not feature in Chelsea's 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Luton or Sunday's 4-3 Premier League win against Brighton. Reports in Argentina said Fernandez had asked to be left out of the squad as he pushed for a late exit.

Enzo writes letter to Chelsea fans

After the deal was complete, Fernandez took to Instagram to pen an emotional note. He also revealed the reason behind leaving Chelsea, stating that the 2022 World Cup winner wasn’t in a ‘very good place’.

“I want you to know that these have not been easy days for me. Writing this is not easy either. The truth is, I haven't been in a good place. From the moment I arrived [at Chelsea], I became obsessed with winning and with bringing this club every trophy that its history deserves. We suffered, we cried, I got angry many times, but we also celebrated titles and unforgettable victories. Together, through the good times and the difficult ones,” Fernandez wrote.

He further added that Chelsea would “always be in my heart” and described leaving as a difficult decision.

At City, Fernandez will reunite with manager Enzo Maresca, who worked with him at Chelsea. Maresca wants to strengthen his midfield after several of their midfielders left the club in the summer. They have also signed Ayoub Bouaddi from Lille for £86m and Allan Elias for £34m. At the very last moment in the transfer window, City also signed Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye for £70m.

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