Captain Amarinder's Punjab Lok Congress receives party symbol ahead of polls

Voting for Punjab assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 14, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Chandigarh Updated on: January 10, 2022 19:21 IST
amarinder punjab lok congress
Image Source : PTI

Amarinder's Punjab Lok Congress receives party symbol ahead of polls

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's newly formed party Punjab Lok Congress today received its party symbol - Hockey stick and ball. The development comes ahead of Punjab assembly elections 2022. 

On Sunday, he announced the names of office bearers for his newly floated party Punjab Lok Congress. Amrik Singh Aliwal, Prem Mittal, Farzana Alam, Harjinder Singh Thekedar and Sanjay Inder Singh Bunny Chahal (in charge of Patiala Rural and Fatehgarh Sahib districts) have been appointed as Vice Presidents. There are 17 people who have been appointed as the General Secretaries of the party. 

Meanwhile, on January 2, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) held their first meeting on Sunday days after announcing their alliance for the ensuing Punjab assembly elections. The parties discussed the election strategy for the upcoming elections in Punjab.

However, no decision regarding seat-sharing and distribution of tickets was taken in the meeting.

Also Read: Sonu Sood's sister Malvika joins Congress ahead of Punjab polls

