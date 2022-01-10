Captain Amarinder's Punjab Lok Congress receives party symbol ahead of polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amarinder's Punjab Lok Congress receives party symbol ahead of polls

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's newly formed party Punjab Lok Congress today received its party symbol - Hockey stick and ball. The development comes ahead of Punjab assembly elections 2022.

On Sunday, he announced the names of office bearers for his newly floated party Punjab Lok Congress. Amrik Singh Aliwal, Prem Mittal, Farzana Alam, Harjinder Singh Thekedar and Sanjay Inder Singh Bunny Chahal (in charge of Patiala Rural and Fatehgarh Sahib districts) have been appointed as Vice Presidents. There are 17 people who have been appointed as the General Secretaries of the party.

Voting for Punjab assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 14, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on January 2, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) held their first meeting on Sunday days after announcing their alliance for the ensuing Punjab assembly elections. The parties discussed the election strategy for the upcoming elections in Punjab.

However, no decision regarding seat-sharing and distribution of tickets was taken in the meeting.