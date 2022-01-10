Follow us on Image Source : ANI Sonu Sood's sister Malvika joins Congress ahead of Punjab polls

Highlights Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood has joined the Punjab Congress ahead of polls in the state.

Earlier today, Sidhu met with Malvika Sood, and brother Sonu at his Moga residence.

Sonu Sood had said in November that his sister, Malvika Sood, will contest the polls.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood on Monday joined the Punjab Congress ahead of assembly elections in the state slated for 2022. She joined the Punjab Congress in presence of the Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sonu Sood had said in November that his sister, Malvika Sood, will contest the upcoming Punjab polls. Meanwhile, on Friday he "voluntarily" stepped down as the "State Icon" of Punjab. This move comes ahead of the state elections.

He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Like all good things, this journey has come to an end too. I've voluntarily stepped down as the State Icon of Punjab. This decision was mutually taken by me and EC in light of my family member contesting in Punjab Assembly Elections. I wish them luck for future endeavours."

Assembly elections in Punjab will take place in a single phase and polling will be held on February 14. Election results for all 5 poll-bound states will be announced on March 10.