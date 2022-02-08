BJP wants to create 'Nawan' Punjab, have vision, track record of work: PM Modi in virtual rally

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the people of Punjab in a virtual rally saying BJP's goal is to create a 'Nawan' (new) Punjab as they have the vision and a track record of work. PM Modi said he will visit Punjab after some days to meet people.

Further speaking in the virtual rally, PM Modi said that it has been the identity of Punjab to keep India ahead. Slamming the Congress party, he said it failed to keep the Kartarpur Sahib in India.

Ahead of elections, PM Modi said that BJP and NDA's motive is to create 'Nawan Punjab' adding they will form border area development authority in Punjab.

In his rally, Modi addressed people from 18 Assembly segments of Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituencies.

The party had set up LED screens all over the 18 Assembly segments. About 50,000 people witnessed PM's address.

The party has scheduled some more rallies of the PM for the coming days, BJP said in a statement.

Modi had visited Punjab on January 5 but he returned without dedicating development projects and addressing a rally as his convoy was stuck on a flyover due to a blockade by some protesters in Ferozepur.

The BJP is fighting the state Assembly polls in alliance with the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

(With inputs from PTI)

