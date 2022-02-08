'Agar Congress na hoti...': PM Modi mentions Punjab riots, Kashmir exodus in fiery attack on Congress in RS

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV/ANI PM Modi speaking in Rajya Sabha

PM Modi Rajya Sabha speech: A day after he launched a no holds barred attack on Congress in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued from where he left to target the Congress in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (February 8, 2022). Speaking in reply to the President's inaugural address of the Budget Session, PM Modi started with listing out his government's achievements during the pandemic before unleasing a fiery attack on the Congress.



From dynasty politics to 1975 Emergency, PM Modi listed 'sins' of the Congress. The Opposition erupted in protest particularly when the prime minister accused the Congress of Sikh massacre during Punjab riots of 1984 and exodus of Kashmiri pandit from Kashmir.

ALSO READ: Congress in grip of urban naxals, they are controlling its thoughts & ideology: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

"I would like to say, if there was no Congress there would be no Emergency, there would be no caste politics, Sikhs would never have been massacred, the problems of Kashmiri Pandits would not have happened," PM Modi said.

"Those who trampled the democracy in 1975 should not preach democracy. Dynastic parties are the biggest threat to our democracy. Talent is the biggest casualty of dynasty poltics," he went on to add.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's remark in Lok Sabha last week, PM Modi said the Congress should remove 'National' from Indian National Congress (INC) if it has problem with idea of nation. "If you have problem with national, why don't you change the party's name to India Federal Congress," PM Modi remarked.

The members of Congress party later staged a walkout from the Upper House in the middle of PM's speech.

Latest India News