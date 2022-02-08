Tuesday, February 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case: Court acquits 10 of 77 accused
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. PM Modi launches all-out attack on Congress in RS: Top quotes

PM Modi launches all-out attack on Congress in RS: Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as he launched an all-out attack on the Congress and held it responsible for several ills confronting the country.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 08, 2022 13:23 IST
PM Modi launches no-hold attack on Congress in RS
Image Source : PTI

PM Modi launches no-hold attack on Congress in RS

Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the president's address in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the people of the country had to wait for many years to get basic facilities like water, power and roads because of the Congress. As the opposition party, too, the Congress is creating hurdles in the country's development, he alleged.

Here are his top quotes:

  • Family-run parties are the biggest threat to India's democracy
  • He accused the Congress of being in the grip of urban Naxals, who are today controlling its thought and ideology. That is why, the prime minister added, the grand old party has become negative. 
  • Modi suggested that the opposition party change its name from Indian National Congress to 'Federation of Congress'.
  • He said when a family is paramount in a particular party, the biggest casualty is talent.
  • He also attacked the Congress for sacking over 50 state governments of several parties during its over 50-year rule at the Centre.
  • Taking a jibe at the Congress, the prime minister said if it was not there, the country would not have seen Emergency, the massacre of Sikhs and the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley. 

ALSO READ: Agar Congress na hoti...': PM Modi mentions Punjab riots, Kashmir exodus in fiery attack on Congress

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News