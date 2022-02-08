PM Modi launches all-out attack on Congress in RS: Top quotes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi launches no-hold attack on Congress in RS

Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the president's address in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the people of the country had to wait for many years to get basic facilities like water, power and roads because of the Congress. As the opposition party, too, the Congress is creating hurdles in the country's development, he alleged.

Here are his top quotes:

Family-run parties are the biggest threat to India's democracy

He accused the Congress of being in the grip of urban Naxals, who are today controlling its thought and ideology. That is why, the prime minister added, the grand old party has become negative.

Modi suggested that the opposition party change its name from Indian National Congress to 'Federation of Congress'.

He said when a family is paramount in a particular party, the biggest casualty is talent.

He also attacked the Congress for sacking over 50 state governments of several parties during its over 50-year rule at the Centre.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, the prime minister said if it was not there, the country would not have seen Emergency, the massacre of Sikhs and the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.

ALSO READ: Agar Congress na hoti...': PM Modi mentions Punjab riots, Kashmir exodus in fiery attack on Congress

Latest India News