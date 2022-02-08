Budget Session: PM Modi likely to reply on Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday in the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament. The debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha concluded on Monday.

Forty members, including three women members, participated in the debate that lasted for 11 hours 25 minutes.

With PM Modi's reply today, the total duration of debate will exceed 12 hours allocated by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC).

After Prime Minister's reply, the debate on the union budget for 2022-23 will begin for which 11 hours have been allotted.

Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha.

PM Modi alleged that Congress was banking on its "divide and rule" policy and had become the leader of "tukde tukde gang".

Listing out the achievements of his government, PM said that India is poised to have 100 unicorns and some of them have the potential to be multi-national companies. The Prime Minister said that policies of government have spawned the growth of unicorns.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha last week clocked 100 per cent productivity, with the Upper House making full use of the available time in the ongoing Budget session in the absence of any adjournments.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.

President Ram Nath Kovind on January 31 addressed the Joint session of the Parliament and informed that the inflow of 48 billion dollars in investment in the first seven months of the current financial year was a testimony to the belief that the global investor community has in India's growth story.

On the increasing exports of the country, the President said, "India's foreign exchange reserves today exceed 630 billion dollars. Our exports have also grown rapidly, breaking several past records. During April to December 2021, our goods-exports stood at 300 billion dollars or more than Rupees 22 lakh crore, which is one and a half times more than the corresponding period of 2020."

(With inputs from ANI)

