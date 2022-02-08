UP Election 2022: BJP releases manifesto titled ‘Lok Kapyan Sankalp Patra 2022’ -- HIGHLIGHTS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lucknow: Union Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath release Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra, ahead of state assembly elections

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Tuesday Lucknow. The release of BJP's manifesto 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' was earlier postponed as a mark of respect to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died of multi-organ failure on Sunday at the age of 92. Today, the manifesto was released barely a couple of days before the state goes to the first phase of polling on Thursday.

Here are the highlights of the BJP manifesto in Uttar Pradesh

Ten-year punishment and Rs 1 lakh fine for those indulging in 'love jihad'

Free electricity for irrigation to farmers in the next five years

If cane payment is not made in 14 days to farmers, the sugarmills will then have to pay the dues with interest

One “well-equipped” government hospital will be built in every district of the state

In the next 5 years, the government will strengthen wheat and paddy purchase at MSP

To make the meritorious girl students self-reliant, under the Rani Laxmibai Yojana, free scooters will be given to them

Under the Swami Vivekanand Yuva Shashaktikaran Yojana, two crore tablets and smartphones will be given

General Bipin Rawat Defence Industrial Corridor in Bundelkhand will be completed in a record time

Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won a landslide victory, winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly.

Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

(With inputs from PTI)

