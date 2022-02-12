India TV Exclusive: What PM Modi told Uttarakhand, Goa, UP voters ahead of Feb 14 polling

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged voters in poll-bound states to vote in huge numbers, and celebrate the festival of democracy.

"I would like to appeal people of Goa and Uttarakhand to vote on February 14, in huge numbers. It is a celebration of democracy, and everyone should celebrate it like a festival," he said.

He also appealed to the voters to adhere to Covid-19 norms while casting their vote. He had earlier also tweeted: 'Remember that "pahle matdan, phir jalpan" (First vote, then have breakfast)'.

The PM also urged the younger generation of the country to help the aged cast their votes on polling days. Ahead of assembly elections in states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, the Prime Minister also spoke on several developmental issues related to the poll-bound states. He also answered questions related to remarks made by the opposition.

As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10.

Also Read | PM Modi to India TV: 'Only corrupt people with negative agenda angry with me' | EXCLUSIVE

Also Read: PM Modi to India TV 'BJP govt in Uttarakhand helped rebuild Kedarnath, boost employment' | EXCLUSIVE