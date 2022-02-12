Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to India TV, 'Only corrupt people with negative agenda angry with me' | EXCLUSIVE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Satruday exclusively spoke to India TV, ahead of assembly elections in states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Taking a dig at the Congress party among other opposition, he said, "Only corrupt people have a problem with me for eradicating corruption and putting an end to their practices. They have a negative agenda".

Earlier today, PM Modi addressed a rally in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur and Uttar Pradesh' Kannauj, after which he spoke to India TV's political editor Devendra Parashar.

"Congress is a party that has lost everything, why would people rely on it? I met people of Uttarakhand today, and I can assure than BJP will restore power in the state", he further said.

In the telephonic interview given to India TV, he spoke on several developmental issues related to poll-bound states. He also answered questions related to remarks made by the opposition.

When asked how does he deal with an ecosystem created to target him and the Bhartiya Janata Party, he said, "It is only natural that a social life comes with criticism. What I do is always focus on my work, rather than people's remarks. Even after Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions, I keep working".

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa are bound for assembly polls. First phase polling in Uttar Pradesh has already concluded. Assembly elections in Manipur will take place in 2 phases, while in Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand, they will take place in a single phase.