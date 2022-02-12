PM Modi to India TV: 'Janata curfew, beating utensils brought people together against Covid fight' l Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Modi to India TV (DRAFT) l Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday talked about the nation's fight against the coronavirus pandemic. As the country's vaccination coverage crossed 172.29 crores, the Prime Minister said that the situation wouldn't have been possible without the cooperation of the people, and the health care workers.

About Covid management, PM Modi said, "In the beginning, it was worrisome to think of curbing the spread of Covid-19 in India, given the lack of healthcare facilities, and other facilities that most developed countries are previleged to have. But we brought the country to the same platform by initiatives like Janata curfew and thaali taali (where citizens were asked to clap and applaud those at the forefront of combating the coronavirus)."

PM Modi said that healthcare workers were thoroughly motivated during the fight of Covid-19, which is why vaccination for the first dose is almost complete in the country, while the second dose is also close behind. "I have got blessings from so many people regarding Covid management. This motivates me to keep doing my work".

The PM also thanked the people for their support in achieving close to 100 percent vaccination rate for the first dose of vaccine against Covid-19. On Saturday, India recorded 50,407 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 804 deaths due to the infection.

His conversation with India TV was ahead of assembly elections in states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa. He also spoke on several developmental issues related to the poll-bound states. He also answered questions related to remarks made by the opposition.

