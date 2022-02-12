Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to India TV 'BJP govt in Uttarakhand helped rebuild Kedarnath, boost employment' | EXCLUSIVE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Satruday exclusively spoke to India TV, ahead of assembly elections in states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. In the telephonic interview given to India TV, he spoke on several developmental issues related to poll-bound states. He also answered questions related to remarks made by the opposition.

Earlier today, PM Modi addressed a rally in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur and Uttar Pradesh' Kannauj, after which he spoke to India TV's Political Editor Devendra Parashar. Talking about Kedarnath, he said, "As soon as BJP formed a government in Uttarakhand, the party renovated and rebuilt Kedarnath and attracted tourists from everywhere. This has also boosted people's income there by creating jobs".

PM Modi emphasized that the farming and food processing sector in Uttarakhand, apart from tourism holds a strong ground in Uttarakhand. "Uttarakhand has its own identity and has developed a lot in the last 5 years. If it is governed by a stable state government (BJP) for 10 years, it will achieve more stability".

"In the coming days, the more focus we give on developmental issues in Uttarakhand, like connectivity and development of Kedarnath, Badrinath, the better it will be", he further added.

Talking about Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, and him being the third CM face in the state in the same year, PM Modi said, "Congress's Harish Rawat was unfortunate to manage everything alone, unlike Pushkar Singh Dhami who now has the help of former CMs (Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat)".

Concluding, he said, "This is Uttarakhand's decade, and it will not lose its chance. People will vote for BJP, and it is my faith in them".