PM Modi exclusive interview LIVE updates: 2014-like wave in favour of BJP sweeping UP, Uttarakhand

Exclusive interview LIVE updates

As campaigning for the February 14 poll came to an end on February 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke exclusively to India TV. PM Modi spoke on several issues including the assembly elections in five states- Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, Parliament session, and much more. The second phase of the elections in UP will take place on February 14. 55 assembly constituencies from nine districts will be going to the polls, while single-phase voting will be held in Uttarakhand and Goa. Assembly polls are being held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa. Barring Punjab, the remaining states are ruled by the BJP. As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10.