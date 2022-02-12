Saturday, February 12, 2022
     
  PM Modi exclusive interview LIVE updates: 2014-like wave in favour of BJP sweeping UP, Uttarakhand
As campaigning for the February 14 poll came to an end on February 12, PM Modi spoke exclusively to India TV.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 12, 2022 21:28 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

PM Modi speaks exclusively to India TV 

 

As campaigning for the February 14 poll came to an end on February 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke exclusively to India TV. PM Modi spoke on several issues including the assembly elections in five states- Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, Parliament session, and much more. The second phase of the elections in UP will take place on February 14. 55 assembly constituencies from nine districts will be going to the polls, while single-phase voting will be held in Uttarakhand and Goa. Assembly polls are being held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa. Barring Punjab, the remaining states are ruled by the BJP. As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10.  

 

 

 

  • Feb 12, 2022 9:28 PM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Infrastructure, connectivity were our prime focus in Uttarakhand's development: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that to boost the development in poll-bound state Uttarakhand, Infrastructure and connectivity were the saffron party's prime focus. "Tourism was boosted in the state due to the developments, and now the state is on India's top states in terms of development"

  • Feb 12, 2022 9:27 PM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    PM Modi appeals people to caste vote in large numbers

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to voters to cast their votes in maximum numbers ahead of single-phase polls in Uttarakhand, Goa and 2nd phase of voting in UP on Feb 14. 

  • Feb 12, 2022 9:23 PM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    This decade belongs to Uttarakhand

    Uttarakhand has huge potential. It's the pilgrimage site for entire India and people from every nook and corner of the country come here to pay their obeisance to the land of Gods.  

  • Feb 12, 2022 9:19 PM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    2014-like wave in favour of BJP sweeping UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi

    PM Modi reposed faith that BJP is winning all five states going to polls. He said that there is 2014-like wave in favour of BJP sweeping UP, Uttarakhand. 

  • Feb 12, 2022 9:14 PM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    There is a huge wave in favour of BJP in all 5 states going to polls: PM Modi

    There is a huge wave in favour of BJP in all 5 states going to polls. 

  • Feb 12, 2022 9:13 PM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    People of India believe in BJP government: PM Modi

    People of India believe in BJP government. There was a huge crowd of people today in my Uttarakhand rally. People converged in large numbers near the helipad where i landed till my rally ground. 

  • Feb 12, 2022 9:10 PM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    We are close to reaching 100% vaccination rate for the first dose of vaccine against Covid-19

    We are close to reaching a 100% vaccination rate for the first dose of vaccine against Covid-19. We achieved this with people's support. 

  • Feb 12, 2022 9:08 PM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Janata curfew, banging of utensils brought people of India together

    Janata curfew, banging of utensils brought people of India together during lockdown. 

  • Feb 12, 2022 9:05 PM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    I never bother about what my Opponents say: PM Modi

    It's common to face criticism in public life. I am quite used to it. I never bother about what my Opponents say

