Gujarat election results 2022: People rejected 'revadi' politics, hollow promises, says Amit Shah

Gujarat election results 2022: People rejected 'revadi' politics, appeasement and hollow promises, says Amit Shah.

Gujarat election results 2022 : Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah today (December 8) said the people of Gujarat have given an unprecedented mandate to the party by rejecting those who do politics of hollow promises, freebies and appeasement.

In a series of tweets, Shah said he salutes the people of Gujarat on this historic victory and it shows the "unwavering faith of the public in Narendra Modi's development model".

"In the last two decades, under the leadership of Modi ji, the BJP broke all records of development in Gujarat and today the people of Gujarat have blessed the BJP and broken all records of victory," he said.

The minister said this massive victory has shown that every section, be it women, youth or farmers, is wholeheartedly with the BJP.

"Gujarat has rejected those who do politics of hollow promises, revadi (freebies) and appeasement and given an unprecedented mandate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP, which worked for public welfare and development," Shah said.

Shah, who represents Gandhinagar in Lok Sabha, said he salutes the people of Gujarat on this historic victory and congratulated BJP president JP Nadda, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and party state unit president CR Paatil.

Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication, the saffron party is all set to retain power in the state for the seventh consecutive term. The ruling party is expected to win in the range of 117-151 seats, while the Congress was predicted to bag between 16 to 51 seats.

The Aam Aadmi Party was projected to bag anything between two and 13 seats. The majority mark in Gujarat is 92. Polling in Gujarat happened in two phases on December 1 and 5. Voter turnout stood at 66.31 per cent, lower than the 71.28 per cent recorded in the 2017 Assembly elections.

Initial trends showed that the BJP was looking to get more than 150 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly.

