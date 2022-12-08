Gujarat election results: Rahul Gandhi must take responsibility for humiliating loss, says Rajat Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

Gujarat Election Results 2022: Analysing Gujarat assembly election results, India TV India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Thursday said that it was evident that the BJP will register a landslide victory. Highlighting BJP's intense election campaigning, Rajat Sharma said leaders like PM Modi, Amit Shah ensured BJP's super victory.

"The way Narendra Modi and other top leaders campaigned in Gujarat, selection of candidates...the results are a combination of all these factors," he told Indiatvnews.com.

Underlining what went wrong with the Congress, Rajat Sharma said that the grand old party still has a strong base in Gujarat, however, the leadership lacked intent.

"As far as Congress is concerned, it is still a political force to reckon with in Gujarat, the party's sangathan is strong. It could have posed a challenge to the BJP, however, Congress failed to capitalise on its strong points. Rahul Gandhi is biggest Congress leader at the moment, but he campaigned in Gujarat for just one day...it was 'moohdikhai'," he said.



"How can you expect Congress to win? Congress lacked resources and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was quick to grab this opportunity. Arvind Kejriwal knew that his party can never win the election, but can surely dent the Congress...his eyes are on the next elections five years from now, Rajat Sharma said.

He added that Rahul Gandhi has a national appeal, it is only him who can challenge the BJP, if anyone can in Congress.

"...But he was not in the scene. It is puzzling why Bharat Jodo Yatra was not organised in Gujarat. Who will take responsibility of this historic loss for Congress? You can't blame Mallikarjun Kharge or Ashok Gehlot. Rahul Gandhi must take the blame," went on to add.

As per the trends/results available till the filing of this report, the BJP was leading/won 154 seats in Gujarat, Congress 20 and AAP 5 seats. Others were ahead on three constituencies of 182-seat Gujarat Assembly.

