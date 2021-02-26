Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021 to be held in single phase. Check full schedule

Image Source : INDIA TV Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021 poll, result dates.

The Election Commission on Friday announced the schedule for assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Union Territory Puducherry.

The assembly election in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6.

Counting of votes in Tamil Nadu, 3 other states and 1 union territory will be held on May 2.

The terms of legislative assemblies of four states -- Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal -- are coming to an end in May and June.

In Puducherry, President's Rule has been imposed and the assembly kept under suspended animation after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government resigned earlier this week ahead of a vote of confidence.

A total of 824 assembly constituencies shall be going for polls during these elections. 18.68 crore electors will cast vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, the election commission said.

The term of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly is up to May 24. Out of 234 total assembly seats, 44 have been reserved for Scheduled Caste and 2 for Scheduled Tribes.

Adequate CAPFs deployment shall be ensured during elections. All critical, vulnerable polling stations identified and an adequate number of CAPFs will be deployed, said Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner.