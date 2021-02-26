Election Commission to announce election schedule for 4 states and Puducherry at 4:30 PM

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Election Commission to announce West Bengal Assembly election schedule at 4:30 PM

The Election Commission of India will to announce the schedule of Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. The poll body is slated to hold a press conference at 4:30 PM today.

Sources said election in West Bengal could be held in 6 to 7 phases. In Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the Election Commission may announce polls to be conducted in 1-2 phases. As far as Assam in concerned, the state may have assembly polls in 2-3 phases.

The West Bengal assembly has 294 seats, Tamil Nadu 234 seats, Kerala 140 seats, and Assam 126 seats. The Union Territory of Puducherry has 30 seats in the assembly.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of the four states is coming to an end in May and June. In Puducherry, President's Rule has been imposed and the assembly kept under suspended animation after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government resigned earlier this week ahead of a vote of confidence.