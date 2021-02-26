Puducherry Elections 2021: Voting date, result - Full Schedule

Image Source : INDIA TV Puducherry Election 2021: Voting date, result - Full Schedule

Puducherry Election 2021: The Election Commission on Friday announced the poll schedule for assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and the Union Territory Puducherry.

The assembly election in Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes for all 4 states and one union territory will take place on May 2.

Four states legislative assembly terms including — Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal — are coming to an end in May and June.

Assembly Elections are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry. The election in Puducherry will be held to elect 30 MLAs.

Over 18.6 crore registered voters are expected to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming elections in 4 states and 1 UT. Voting will take place in 824 legislative seats in 4 states and one union territory.

In Puducherry, President's Rule has been imposed and the assembly kept under suspended animation after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government resigned earlier this week ahead of a vote of confidence.