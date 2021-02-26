Assam assembly elections 2021 to be held in 3 phases. Check full schedule

Image Source : INDIA TV Assam assembly elections to be held in 3 phases.

The Election Commission on Friday announced the poll schedule for assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and the Union Territory Puducherry.

The assembly election in Assam will be held in 3 phases. The 1st phase of polling will be held on March 27, 2nd phase on April 1 and the 3rd phase on April 6.

The counting of votes for all 4 states and 1 union territory will be held on May 2.

The election commission held its press conference in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan to announce the schedule for General Election to the Legislative Assemblies of the five states.

Assembly Elections are to be held for 126 seats in Assam, for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala and 30 seats in Puducherry.

Over 18.6 crore registered voters are expected to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming elections in 4 states and 1 UT. Voting will take place in 824 legislative seats in 4 states and one union territory.

Four states legislative assembly terms including — Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal — are coming to an end in May and June.

The term of Assam assembly is up to May 31. Out of 126 assembly seats here, 8 have been reserved for Scheduled Caste and 16 for Scheduled Tribes.

Adequate CAPFs deployment shall be ensured during elections. All critical, vulnerable polling stations identified and an adequate number of CAPFs will be deployed, said Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner.