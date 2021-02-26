West Bengal assembly elections 2021 to be held in 8 phases. Full schedule inside

Image Source : INDIA TV West Bengal Assembly Election voting, result dates.

The Election Commission on Friday announced the schedule for assembly election to be held in 4 states including West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Union Territory Puducherry.

The Assembly Election in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases, the election commission informed.

The first phase of polling will be held on March 27, the second phase on April 1, the third phase of polling on April 6, fourth phase on April 10, fifth phase on April 17, sixth phase polling on April 22, seventh phase on April 26, and final phase on April 29.

The counting of votes for all 4 states and one union territory will take place on May 2.

CEC announced that the Model Code of Conduct shall come into force immediately after the announcement of the election dates.

The election commission held its press conference in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan to announce the schedule for General Election to the Legislative Assemblies of the five states.

Assembly Elections are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry.

Out of 294 assembly seats in Bengal, reserved seats for Scheduled Caste are 68 and Schedule Tribes are 16. There will be around 1.1 lakh polling booths in the state for the people to cast their vote.

Over 18.6 crore registered voters are expected to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming elections in 4 states and 1 UT.

Voting will take place in 824 legislative seats in 4 states and one union territory.

West Bengal assembly election is going to be a high stake event this fall as both BJP and TMC have unleashed challenge against each other.

Even months before the polls, BJP has been aggressively campaigning in the state, targeting the incumbent West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government.

Several big names of the TMC, have left their party and joined BJP ahead of the election, questioning the conduct of the Mamata government.

Names like Suvendu Adhikari, Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, former Howrah mayor Rathin Chakraborty and actor Rudranil Ghosh, others have joined the BJP ahead of elections.

Meanwhile, BJP's star campaigners including PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Kailash Vijayvargia, others have been actively campaigning in the state months before the forthcoming polls.

The terms of legislative assemblies of four states -- Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal -- are coming to an end in May and June.

In Puducherry, President's Rule has been imposed and the assembly kept under suspended animation after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government resigned earlier this week ahead of a vote of confidence.

Adequate CAPFs deployment shall be ensured during elections. All critical, vulnerable polling stations identified and an adequate number of CAPFs will be deployed, said Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner.