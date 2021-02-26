Has this been done on PM Modi's advice? Mamata questions 8-phase election in Bengal

Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, at Sahaganj in Hooghly district.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday questioned whether the polling dates for the forthcoming election in the state have been set to suit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a presser after Election Commission announced poll dates for 4 states, Puducherry, Mamata Banerjee said, "I respect EC's decision, but why break-up the districts. South 24 Parganas is our stronghold, voting there will be held in 3 different phases. Has this been done as per Modi and Shah's convenience?"

"I request the Election Commission to consider West Bengal as their own state, not through the eyes of BJP," Mamata Banerjee said.

"The Union Home Minister should work for the country. He cannot misuse his powers for elections here. We welcome the PM but he cannot misuse his powers for West Bengal polls," Mamata Banerjee added.

Further hitting out at the NDA government, Banerjee said, "Centre can't misuse their powers for a State election. If they do it, then, it will be a big blunder, then, they will have to face the music. We are common people, we will fight our battle. Request EC to stop misuse of money. BJP has sent money to all districts through agencies."

The election commission today announced the poll schedule for 4 states including West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala and one union territory Puducherry.

The elections in West Bengal will take place in 8 phases starting March 27.

Polling to the 294-member Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The Model Code of Conduct will come into force immediately after the announcement of the election dates, said Arora

The CEC said that adequate central police forces will be deployed during the elections. All sensitive, critical and vulnerable polling stations have been identified and an adequate number of CAPFs will be deployed.

The ECI in its press conference said that a total of 824 assembly constituencies shall be going for polls during these elections. As many as 18.68 crore electors will cast their votes at 2.7 lakh polling stations in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

