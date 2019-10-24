Madhya Pradesh, Jhabua Bypoll Results 2019 LIVE: Counting of votes begin at 8 am

Jhabua Bypoll Results: Counting of vote begins

The Jhabua by-poll in Madhya Pradesh is a crucial seat as Congress and BJP are in neck to neck fight. Congress has fielded five-time MP and former union minister Kantilal Bhuria against BJP's Bhanu Bhuria, who is contesting his maiden election. Jhabua Assembly seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes as the district is dominated by Bhil tribe.

Counting of votes for Jhabua Assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh begins.

Jhabua Bypoll Constituency:

The Congress had a stronghold in Jhabua Assembly, 10 times since 1952, but, BJP has been winning the seat since last two elections – 2013 and 2018.

The electoral battle for Jhabua has become a prestige point for Chief Minister Kamal Nath as well as for his predecessor and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Three independents - Kalyan Singh Damor, Neelesh Damor and Rameshwar Singhar - are also in the fray. The constituency has 2.77 lakh voters, including three from the third gender.

In the 230 Assembly seats, Congress has 114 MLAs, two short from majority. With the support of two Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), one Samajwadi Party (SP) and four independent MLA, Kamal Nath-led Congress government is ruling in the state. Meanwhile, BJP has dropped to 108 seats after GS Damor resigned after winning the parliamentary election from Ratlam.

