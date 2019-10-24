Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
Uttar Pradesh Bypolls Results: Counting to begin at 8 AM

IndiaTV brings to you the live updates of the bypolls held on October 21 in 11 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. 

New Delhi Published on: October 24, 2019 6:20 IST
Counting of votes in 11 Uttar Pradesh constituencies will begin at 8 AM. Bypolls were held in 11 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh on October 21. The bypolls were contested by the major stakeholders in UP with Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Congress and the BJP all contesting from all 11 seats. BJP’s campaign was led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while Mayawati (BSP) and Akhilesh Yadav (SP) took reigns of their own parties.

Of the 11 Uttar Pradesh constituencies to vote in bypolls, 3 were SC constituencies. The assembly constituencies to go to vote were Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govindnagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Jalalapur, Balha (SC), Ghosi.

There were 41.08 lakh registered voters of which 22.13 lakh were male while 18.94 lakh were female and 138 were third gender voters. 

Uttar Pradesh Bypolls 2019 LIVE: Constituency wise trends

