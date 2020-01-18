Kejriwal demanded Rs 10 crore to award ticket for Dwarka constituency: Adarsh Shastri

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Adarsh Shastri, who joined Congress earlier in the day, has accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of selling off the ticket for the Dwarka assembly constituency for a whopping sum of Rs 10 crore.

The allegation by Shastri, a sitting MLA from Dwarka, came during a press conference on Saturday evening.

Shastri quit the AAP after it denied him ticket to seek re-election from Dwarka constituency. He is expected to be fielded from the seat by his new party to contest the February 8 polls.

The grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, the former AAP leader was one of the founding members of the party. He also held the posts of national spokesperson and co-convener of overseas affairs cell of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Shastri had won the Dwarka seat with 59.08% vote in 2015. He was removed from the AAP's probables list as Vinay Kumar Mishra was chosen by the party to contest from the seat for the February 8 election.

Mishra had joined AAP on Monday.