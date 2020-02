Delhi Election Results 2020: Congress leading only in Ballimaran, early trends show Delhi Election Results 2020: Congress is leading in only one seat -- Ballimaran. Haroon Yusuf of the Congress party is ahead of Aam Aadmi Party's Imran Hussain and Lata of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The counting of votes is underway.

