Assam polls 2021 phase 1: Polling in 47 constituencies on March 27. Check full list

Polling for the first phase on 47 seats in the Assam Assembly Election 2021 will take place on Saturday (March 27). Assam polls 2021 are scheduled to be held in 3 phases while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. There are a total of 126 legislative seats in the Assam assembly out of which 8 have been reserved for scheduled caste and 16 for Scheduled tribes. Polling in Phase 2 and 3 will be held on April 1 (39 seats) and 6 (40 seats). The term of Assam assembly is up to May 31.
Polling in 47 constituencies on March 27 | Full List
Voting in the first phase of Assam Assembly Elections 2021 will be held on 47 seats across 12 districts. As many as 264 candidates from various political parties will be in the fray.
|S.No.
|Constituency Number
|Constituency Name
|1
|71
|Dhekiajuli
|2
|72
|Barchalla
|3
|73
|Tezpur
|4
|74
|Rangapara
|5
|75
|Sootea
|6
|76
|Biswanath
|7
|77
|Behali
|8
|78
|Gohpur
|9
|83
|Dhing
|10
|84
|Batadroba
|11
|85
|Rupohihat
|12
|88
|Samaguri
|13
|89
|Kaliabar
|14
|93
|Bokakhat
|15
|94
|Sarupathar
|16
|95
|Golaghat
|17
|96
|Khumtai
|18
|97
|Dergaon (SC)
|19
|95
|Jorhat Jorhat
|20
|100
|Titabor
|21
|101
|Mariani
|22
|102
|Teok
|23
|99
|Majuli (ST)
|24
|103
|Amguri
|25
|104
|Nazira
|26
|107
|Thowra
|27
|108
|Sibsagar
|28
|105
|Mahmara
|29
|106
|Sonari
|30
|109
|Bihpuria
|31
|110
|Naoboicha
|32
|111
|Lakhimpur
|33
|112
|Dhakuakhana (ST)
|34
|113
|Dhemaji (ST)
|35
|114
|Jonai (ST)
|36
|115
|Moran
|37
|116
|Dibrugarh
|38
|117
|Lahowal
|39
|118
|Duliajan
|40
|119
|Tingkhong
|41
|120
|Naharkatia
|42
|121
|Chabua
|43
|122
|Tinsukia
|44
|123
|Digboi
|45
|124
|Margherita
|46
|125
|Doom Dooma
|47
|126
|Sadiya
Adequate CAPFs deployment shall be ensured during elections. All critical, vulnerable polling stations identified and an adequate number of CAPFs will be deployed, said Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner.
The CEO office further said there are 2,33,74,087 electors across the 126 constituencies in the state. Of these, 1,18,23,286 are males and 1,15,50,403 are females, while 398 are transgenders. Apart from these electorates, there are also 63,074 service voters, the statement said.
"In the Special Summary Revision, a total of 12,81,918 electors have been newly enrolled. The state has a total of 2,89,474 electors who are above 80 years of age," it added.
