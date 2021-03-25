Thursday, March 25, 2021
     
Assam polls 2021 phase 1: Polling in 47 constituencies on March 27. Check full list

Polling for the first phase on 47 seats in the Assam Assembly Election 2021 will take place on Saturday (March 27). Assam polls 2021 are scheduled to be held in 3 phases while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

New Delhi Updated on: March 25, 2021 16:49 IST
Assam Assembly Election 2021 first phase polling to be held
Assam Assembly Election 2021 first phase polling to be held on 47 seats on March 27.

Polling for the first phase on 47 seats in the Assam Assembly Election 2021 will take place on Saturday (March 27). Assam polls 2021 are scheduled to be held in 3 phases while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. There are a total of 126 legislative seats in the Assam assembly out of which 8 have been reserved for scheduled caste and 16 for Scheduled tribes. Polling in Phase 2 and 3 will be held on April 1 (39 seats) and 6 (40 seats). The term of Assam assembly is up to May 31.

Polling in 47 constituencies on March 27 | Full List

Voting in the first phase of Assam Assembly Elections 2021 will be held on 47 seats across 12 districts. As many as 264 candidates from various political parties will be in the fray.

S.No. Constituency Number Constituency Name
1 71 Dhekiajuli
2 72 Barchalla
3 73 Tezpur
4 74 Rangapara
5 75 Sootea
6 76 Biswanath
7 77 Behali
8 78 Gohpur
9 83 Dhing
10 84 Batadroba
11 85 Rupohihat
12 88 Samaguri
13 89 Kaliabar
14 93 Bokakhat
15 94 Sarupathar
16 95 Golaghat
17 96 Khumtai
18 97 Dergaon (SC)
19 95 Jorhat Jorhat
20 100 Titabor
21 101 Mariani
22 102 Teok
23 99 Majuli (ST)
24 103 Amguri
25 104 Nazira
26 107 Thowra
27 108 Sibsagar
28 105 Mahmara
29 106 Sonari
30 109 Bihpuria
31 110 Naoboicha
32 111 Lakhimpur
33 112 Dhakuakhana (ST)
34 113 Dhemaji (ST)
35 114 Jonai (ST)
36 115 Moran
37 116 Dibrugarh
38 117 Lahowal
39 118 Duliajan
40 119 Tingkhong
41 120 Naharkatia
42 121 Chabua
43 122 Tinsukia
44 123 Digboi
45 124 Margherita
46 125 Doom Dooma
47 126 Sadiya

Adequate CAPFs deployment shall be ensured during elections. All critical, vulnerable polling stations identified and an adequate number of CAPFs will be deployed, said Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner.

The CEO office further said there are 2,33,74,087 electors across the 126 constituencies in the state. Of these, 1,18,23,286 are males and 1,15,50,403 are females, while 398 are transgenders. Apart from these electorates, there are also 63,074 service voters, the statement said.

"In the Special Summary Revision, a total of 12,81,918 electors have been newly enrolled. The state has a total of 2,89,474 electors who are above 80 years of age," it added.

ALSO READ | Assam polls 2021: BJP, Congress, AIUDF full list of candidates

ALSO READ: Assam assembly elections 2021 to be held in 3 phases. Check full schedule

