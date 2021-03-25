Assam polls 2021 phase 1: Polling in 47 constituencies on March 27. Check full list

Image Source : INDIA TV Assam Assembly Election 2021 first phase polling to be held on 47 seats on March 27.

Polling for the first phase on 47 seats in the Assam Assembly Election 2021 will take place on Saturday (March 27). Assam polls 2021 are scheduled to be held in 3 phases while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. There are a total of 126 legislative seats in the Assam assembly out of which 8 have been reserved for scheduled caste and 16 for Scheduled tribes. Polling in Phase 2 and 3 will be held on April 1 (39 seats) and 6 (40 seats). The term of Assam assembly is up to May 31.

Polling in 47 constituencies on March 27 | Full List

Voting in the first phase of Assam Assembly Elections 2021 will be held on 47 seats across 12 districts. As many as 264 candidates from various political parties will be in the fray.

S.No. Constituency Number Constituency Name 1 71 Dhekiajuli 2 72 Barchalla 3 73 Tezpur 4 74 Rangapara 5 75 Sootea 6 76 Biswanath 7 77 Behali 8 78 Gohpur 9 83 Dhing 10 84 Batadroba 11 85 Rupohihat 12 88 Samaguri 13 89 Kaliabar 14 93 Bokakhat 15 94 Sarupathar 16 95 Golaghat 17 96 Khumtai 18 97 Dergaon (SC) 19 95 Jorhat Jorhat 20 100 Titabor 21 101 Mariani 22 102 Teok 23 99 Majuli (ST) 24 103 Amguri 25 104 Nazira 26 107 Thowra 27 108 Sibsagar 28 105 Mahmara 29 106 Sonari 30 109 Bihpuria 31 110 Naoboicha 32 111 Lakhimpur 33 112 Dhakuakhana (ST) 34 113 Dhemaji (ST) 35 114 Jonai (ST) 36 115 Moran 37 116 Dibrugarh 38 117 Lahowal 39 118 Duliajan 40 119 Tingkhong 41 120 Naharkatia 42 121 Chabua 43 122 Tinsukia 44 123 Digboi 45 124 Margherita 46 125 Doom Dooma 47 126 Sadiya

Adequate CAPFs deployment shall be ensured during elections. All critical, vulnerable polling stations identified and an adequate number of CAPFs will be deployed, said Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner.

The CEO office further said there are 2,33,74,087 electors across the 126 constituencies in the state. Of these, 1,18,23,286 are males and 1,15,50,403 are females, while 398 are transgenders. Apart from these electorates, there are also 63,074 service voters, the statement said.

"In the Special Summary Revision, a total of 12,81,918 electors have been newly enrolled. The state has a total of 2,89,474 electors who are above 80 years of age," it added.

