PM won't suspend Ajay Mishra because he needs upper caste votes for UP Polls: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday took a dig at PM Modi as he said that Modi won't suspend Mos Home Ajay Mishra Teni because he needs upper caste votes in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. "From day one, we've been saying that it is a pre-planned murder. Modi govt should suspend (MoS) Ajay Mishra. I'm very sure that PM will not suspend him because he needs that minister's upper caste votes in upcoming UP polls", he said.

His statement came a day after the SIT probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence said it was a "pre-planned conspiracy". The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has submitted before a court that the killing of the four farmers and a journalist in Lakhimpur Kheri, in which Ajay Mishra's son Ashish is among the 13 accused, was a "pre-planned conspiracy" and also sought to substitute lesser charges in the case with graver ones.

Several opposition leaders have demanded Ajay Mishra's resignation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the government will have to sack the minister in order to provide justice to the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. "He should resign," Gandhi told reporters when asked whether Mishra should put in his papers.

On Tuesday, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav also sought Mishra's resignation as minister of state.

