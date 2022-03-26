MHT CET 2022 Exam Dates announced, to be held from June 3 | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO MHT CET 2022 Exam Dates announced; to be held from June.

MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra's State Common Entrance Test Cell on Saturday released the MHT CET (Common Enterance Test) 2022 exam dates. According to the schedule, the examinations will be conducted from June 3 to 12.

Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant also shared the CET exam schedule on his official twitter handle. "For the academic year 2022-23, CET exam for the higher education department will be held from June 3 to 10, technical education department from June 11 to 28, and art department on June 12," Samant tweeted in Marathi.

He further added that curriculum wise CET exam brochure, schedule, changes and syllabus is available on CET website. More and more students should take advantage of this.

MHT CET Exam Dates

The Higher Education Department examinations would be held from June 3 to 10 while Technical Education Department exams commence from June 11 and carry on till June 28. Finally, the Arts Higher Education Department exams will begin from June 12 this year.

The MAHA CET Exams 2022 brochures, schedules, changes and syllabus for the Common Entrance Tests will be issued on the official website – mahacet.org. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Maharashtra informed the students that the academic year 2022-23 would be delayed. Tentative schedules were also released for students to refer to.

Meanwhile, the registrations for MAH CET LLB 2022 began on March 19, 2022 while the exam is schyeduled to take place on May 17 and 18. The official dates for more departments for the Maharashtra CET Exams or the MHT CET Exams 2022 have now been issued and students can find more information regarding them on the official website linked above.

