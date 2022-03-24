Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) BPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced on bpsc.bih.nic.in; Check eligibility, important dates here

BPSC Bihar Headmaster Recruitment 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Monday issued a notification inviting candidates to apply for the post of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under the State Education Department.

There are a total of 40,506 vacancies for the post.

Interested candidates can check other details here: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

How to apply for BPSC Recruitment 2022:

Log in to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Login or register with your details

Fill out the application, and attach your updated documents.

Pay the application fee

Hit submit

Take a printout for future reference

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Unreserved category candidates- Rs 750

Female/SC/ST/ PWD category candidates- Rs 200

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Notification Date - 23 March 2022

Registration Starting Date - 28 March 2022

Registration Last Date - 22 April 2022

Application edit Last Date - 29 April 2022

Exam Date - Yet to be announced

Eligibility criteria for BPSC Recruitment 2022:

The candidate must be an Indian citizen and a resident of Bihar. The candidates should hold a degree of graduation from any recognized university with having a minimum of 50% marks. For SC/ST/EBC/BC/Differently able/female and EWS candidates, a 5% relaxation shall be given in the minimum prescribed marks.

The degree of ‘Aalim’ obtained from Maulana Mazharul Haque Arbi & Persian University, Patna/Bihar State Madarsa Education Board, and degree of Shastri from Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University will be treated to be equivalent to graduation.

