BPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced on bpsc.bih.nic.in; Check eligibility, important dates here 

BPSC Bihar Headmaster Recruitment 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Monday issued a notification inviting candidates to apply for the post of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under the State Education Department.
There are a total of 40,506 vacancies for the post.
Interested candidates can check other details here: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.
How to apply for BPSC Recruitment 2022:
- Log in to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in
- Login or register with your details
- Fill out the application, and attach your updated documents.
- Pay the application fee
- Hit submit
- Take a printout for future reference
BPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee
- Unreserved category candidates- Rs 750
- Female/SC/ST/ PWD category candidates- Rs 200
BPSC Recruitment 2022: Important dates
- Notification Date - 23 March 2022
- Registration Starting Date - 28 March 2022
- Registration Last Date - 22 April 2022
- Application edit Last Date - 29 April 2022
- Exam Date - Yet to be announced
Eligibility criteria for BPSC Recruitment 2022:
The candidate must be an Indian citizen and a resident of Bihar. The candidates should hold a degree of graduation from any recognized university with having a minimum of 50% marks. For SC/ST/EBC/BC/Differently able/female and EWS candidates, a 5% relaxation shall be given in the minimum prescribed marks.
The degree of ‘Aalim’ obtained from Maulana Mazharul Haque Arbi & Persian University, Patna/Bihar State Madarsa Education Board, and degree of Shastri from Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University will be treated to be equivalent to graduation.