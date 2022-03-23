UP Board Exams 2022 for Class 10, 12 from tomorrow | Check full time table

Wednesday, March 23, 2022
     
The exams will be held for over 51 lakh students of High School and Intermediate classes from across the state.

India TV Education Desk Written by: India TV Education Desk
Lucknow Updated on: March 23, 2022 14:49 IST
Highlights

  • UP Board exams for classes 10 and 12, begin from tomorrow.
  • The exams will be held for over 51 lakh students.
  • Students from High School and Intermediate classes from across the state will appear.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be commencing its 2022 board examinations for classes 10 and 12 from tomorrow (24th March 2022). The exams will be held for over 51 lakh students of High School and Intermediate classes from across the state. 

UPMSP has released the timetable for exams of both classes 10 and 12. For class 10, the first exam is of the subject Hindi, on March 24. 

UP Board 10th (High School) Time Table 2022:

Subject Dates
Hindi March 24
Home Science March 25
Painting March 28
Computer March 30
English April 1
Social Science  April 4
Science April 6
Sanskrit April 8
Maths April 11

UP Board 12th (High School) Time Table 2022

Subject Dates
Hindi March 24
Geography March 26
Home Science March 28
Painting March 30
Economics  April 1
Computer April 4
English April 6
Chemistry/History April 8
Physical Education April 11
Maths/Biology April 13
Physics April 15
Sociology April 18
Sanskrit April 19
Civics April 20

 

