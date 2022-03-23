UP Board Exams 2022 for Class 10, 12 from tomorrow | Check full time table

Highlights
- UP Board exams for classes 10 and 12, begin from tomorrow.
- The exams will be held for over 51 lakh students.
- Students from High School and Intermediate classes from across the state will appear.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be commencing its 2022 board examinations for classes 10 and 12 from tomorrow (24th March 2022). The exams will be held for over 51 lakh students of High School and Intermediate classes from across the state.
UPMSP has released the timetable for exams of both classes 10 and 12. For class 10, the first exam is of the subject Hindi, on March 24.
UP Board 10th (High School) Time Table 2022:
|Subject
|Dates
|Hindi
|March 24
|Home Science
|March 25
|Painting
|March 28
|Computer
|March 30
|English
|April 1
|Social Science
|April 4
|Science
|April 6
|Sanskrit
|April 8
|Maths
|April 11
UP Board 12th (High School) Time Table 2022
|Subject
|Dates
|Hindi
|March 24
|Geography
|March 26
|Home Science
|March 28
|Painting
|March 30
|Economics
|April 1
|Computer
|April 4
|English
|April 6
|Chemistry/History
|April 8
|Physical Education
|April 11
|Maths/Biology
|April 13
|Physics
|April 15
|Sociology
|April 18
|Sanskrit
|April 19
|Civics
|April 20