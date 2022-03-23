UP Board Exams 2022 for Class 10, 12 from tomorrow | Check full time table

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Board Exams 2022 for Class 10, 12 from tomorrow

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be commencing its 2022 board examinations for classes 10 and 12 from tomorrow (24th March 2022). The exams will be held for over 51 lakh students of High School and Intermediate classes from across the state.

UPMSP has released the timetable for exams of both classes 10 and 12. For class 10, the first exam is of the subject Hindi, on March 24.

UP Board 10th (High School) Time Table 2022:

Subject Dates Hindi March 24 Home Science March 25 Painting March 28 Computer March 30 English April 1 Social Science April 4 Science April 6 Sanskrit April 8 Maths April 11

UP Board 12th (High School) Time Table 2022

Subject Dates Hindi March 24 Geography March 26 Home Science March 28 Painting March 30 Economics April 1 Computer April 4 English April 6 Chemistry/History April 8 Physical Education April 11 Maths/Biology April 13 Physics April 15 Sociology April 18 Sanskrit April 19 Civics April 20

