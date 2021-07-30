Tripura Board TBSE Class 10, 12 results 2021 to be announced tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE TBSE Class 10, 12 results 2021 will be available at the websites- tbse.tripura.gov.in, tbresults.tripura.gov.in

TBSE Class 10, 12 results 2021: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce the results of class 10, 12 exams on Saturday (July 31). Candidates who have enrolled for the class 10, 12 exams can check results through the official websites- tbse.tripura.gov.in, tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

A total of 26,610 students enrolled for the Madhyamik exam, while 27,205 students for the HS exam. The students will be evaluated on the basis of provisional formula set by the board, as both class 10, 12 exams were cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave.

TBSE Class 10, 12 results 2021: Websites, direct link to check

Once announced, the students can check the class 10, 12 results through the official websites- tbse.tripura.gov.in, tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

TBSE 10th, 12th results 2021: How to check

Visit the websites- tbse.tripura.gov.in, tbresults.tripura.gov.in Click on class 10, 12 exams result link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number Class 10, 12 results will appear on the screen Download, take a printout for further reference.

The candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can appear for a separate examination, which is likely to be held in the first week of September if the Covid-19 situation becomes conducive. For details on class 10, 12 results, candidates can check the websites- tbse.tripura.gov.in, tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

