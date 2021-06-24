'Will hold state responsible for any deaths': Supreme Court raps Andhra Pradesh over Class 12 exam

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SC oberved that there cannot be a uniform scheme for assessment for all state boards across the country

The Supreme Court on Thursday have quizzed the Andhra Pradesh government over its decision to conduct class 12 exams in July-end. The SC vacation bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari showed its unhappiness with state government's affidavit which stated that detail of Covid-19 safety guidelines to be followed allowing only 15 students at the exam centres.

The bench observed that for nearly five lakh exam takers, around 35,000 exam halls required to accomodate 15 students per hall, according to government's plan. The bench asked Advocate Mahfooz Nazki, reprsenting state government that if the state government has the required exam halls for the students. "The Commitment that you are making...we are not convinced with that. 15 students in one room, you will need 35000 rooms," the bench observed, as per report.

The bench also mentioned that the state government keeping students in uncertainty by not providing a specific time line for exams and results. "You can't keep things so uncertain like this? You have to give at least 15 days notice. When are you going to do this?" the bench asked.

The bench also oberved that there cannot be a uniform scheme for assessment for all state boards across the country. "We are not going to direct uniform schemes. Each board will have to evolve their schemes. They are best persons to know and they have experts to advise them correctly," the bench said.

The court was hearing the PIL filed by Advocate Anubha Sahai Srivastava seeking cancellation of class 12 exams of state boards.

