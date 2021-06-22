Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'If there is one fatality, we'll make state responsible': SC on Andhra Pradesh allowing Class 12 exams

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Andhra Pradesh government to inform it on June 24 about its final decision on conducting board exams for Class 12.

According to the counsel of the state government, as many as 5 lakh students are expected to appear in the exam.

Advocate Mahfooz Nazki informed a vacation bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari that the state wants to go ahead with the physical exams for Class 12. He further said that the final decision has been deferred till July 1.

"We feel we will be able to conduct exams. We have deferred decision to July first week," the advocate told court.

The bench asked, "what if you are unable to conduct exams in July? Why not take that decision now like other states."

Stating that the students should not be faced with uncertainty, the bench insisted that the final decision of the state should be conveyed to it within two days.

