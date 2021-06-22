Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE 'Uniform assessment policy for all Class 12 boards not possible': Centre tells SC

There cannot be any uniform assessment policy for all board examinations, Centre told Supreme Court on Tuesday in referrence to CBSE, ICSE and other state boards.

Representing the Centre, Attorney General K.K. Venugopal informed a bench headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar that "all boards are autonomous bodies, and empowered to formulate their schemes" with regard to the assessment of Class 12 students.

AG told the apex court that the life of each student is protected by Article 21 of the Constitution, and it is not safe or prudent to have a written exam amid the ongoing pandemic.

"Students cannot be compelled to take examination during the pandemic. For example, if something happens to a student, then his/her parents will sue the board," Venugopal said.

He highlighted that the such a situation has arisen for first time and the boards had to innovate and think of the students' best interest. Venugopal that 13 experts have put their heads together and approved by the CBSE.

The top court was also informed that students will be given an option, that is, if they are not satisfied with the assessment, then they can opt for the exam.

On Monday, the Centre had told the Supreme Court the optional examinations for Class 12 students, unsatisfied with its assessment criteria, would be held between August 15 to September 15. The exams would be conducted if the environment is conducive against the backdrop of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

