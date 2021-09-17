Supreme Court allows Kerala to conduct Class 11 exam offline

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Kerala allowed to conduct Class 11 exams offline

The Supreme Court on Friday (September 17) allowed the Kerala government to conduct the class 11 exam in offline mode. The court in its ruling mentioned that the state government has assured to maintain necessary Covid precautions in conducting the exam.

The top court said holistic approach has to be taken in the matter and the authorities are conscious of their duties. "We are convinced by the explanation offered by the state and trust authorities will take all precautions and necessary steps so that no untoward situation is faced by students who are of tender age and appearing for the proposed examination. Dismissed," the bench said.

The apex court said it had intervened on the earlier occasion as there was a possibility of third wave of corona by September. "Third wave is not in offing immediately," the bench said.

The Kerala government in an affidavit had told the top court that online examinations will be a disadvantage for students with no access to laptops and mobile phones.

“The conduct of examination through online mode will prejudice a large number of students who have no access to laptops, desktops or even mobile phones. The students belonging to the lower strata of society are depending on mobile phones or tablets for attending online classes.

"In many areas, internet connection or mobile data are not available. These students will never be able to write online examinations," the state government had told the court. The apex court on September 3 stayed the state government's decision to conduct the class 11 exams offline citing the Covid-19 situation in the state 'alarming' and conducting exams in such scenario was risky. The state was being reported over 30,000 cases during the first week of September.

The Plus one exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted from September 6 to 16, and was extended to September 27 following demands of students and teachers. The timetable will be available on the official website- dhsekerala.gov.in.

- With PTI inputs

Meet the JEE Main toppers | Maharashtra topper Atharva shares preparation strategy, tips to counter stress | Uttar Pradesh JEE Main topper Pal Agarwal wants to be an astronaut | Bihar JEE Main 2021 topper credits sister's role behind success | Delhi JEE Main 2021 topper wants to pursue Computer Science from IIT Delhi

READ MORE | JEE Advanced 2021 registration schedule revised, important details here

Latest Education News