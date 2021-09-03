Supreme Court stays Kerala Class 11 exams, says Covid 'situation alarming'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Kerala Plus One Exam was scheduled to be held from September 6

Kerala Plus One Exam 2021: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Kerala government's decision to hold Class 11 exams offline. The top court said that the sitation due to COVID-19 was 'alarming' in the state and conducting exams in such scenario was risky as around 35,000 cases being reported daily from the state.

"There is an alarming situation in Kerala. It accounts for more than 70 per cent of cases in the country, with around 35,000 daily cases. Children of tender age can't be exposed to this risk," a bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice CT Ravikumar said.

The next hearing is on September 13. The Plus one exam was scheduled to be held from September 6.

Though the board exam was earlier scheduled to conclude by September 16, but it had been extended to September 27 following demands of students and teachers. "The minister intervened and instructed for the schedule change based on the demands raised by students and teachers," the official statement earlier mentioned.

Kerala Plus One revised exam 2021: Check datesheet

September 6- Sociology/ Anthropology/ Electronic Systems

September 7- Chemistry/ History/ Business Studies

September 10- Mathematics

September 13- Physics/ Economics

September 15- Geography/ Accountancy

September 20- Biology/ Management

September 22- English

September 24- Vocational Theory

September 27- Entrepreneurship Development.

The timetable is available on the official website- dhsekerala.gov.in.

Kerala on Thursday reported 32,097 fresh COVID-19 cases and 188 deaths. The total infection count is now 41,22,133, and the fatalities to 21,149.

