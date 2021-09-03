ICSE, ISC board exams 2022: CISCE issues important notice on improvement/ supplementary exam

Follow us on Check ICSE/ ISC improvement/ supplementary exam notifications

ICSE, ISC board exams 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released important instructions for improvement/ supplementary examinations. The candidates can check the official notification available at the website- cisce.org.

According to CISCE, the candidates who want to improve their marks can appear for the ICSE/ ISC exams to be held next year on a semester basis. "Candidates will have to be admitted to ICSE/ ISC, at a council affiliated school. The entry of the candidates concerned will have to be confirmed to the CISCE through the online module," CISCE notification mentioned. The candidates will have to appear in both the semester exams.

The question paper for the candidates will be similar to the paper pattern followed in ICSE, ISC examinations held in 2021. “It may be noted that this is a special provision that has been put in place for the year 2022 exams as an exception and should not be considered as a precedent for the future,” the official notification read.

CISCE will also conduct compartment examinations for students who did not receive pass certificates. Such candidates will also have to appear in both the semester exams. For details on ICSE/ ISC improvement/ compartment examinations, please visit the official website- cisce.org.

