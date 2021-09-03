Friday, September 03, 2021
     
BSEH Haryana Board Class 10, 12 improvement exam admit card 2021 released, steps to download

The improvement exams for classes 10, 12 will commence from September 7. Download hall ticket at bseh.org.in

New Delhi Updated on: September 03, 2021 11:35 IST
BSEH Class 10, 12 improvement exam admit card 2021: The Board of Secondary Education (BSEH, Haryana) has released the admit card for class 10, 12 improvement exams. The students who will appear in the improvement exams can download the hall ticket on the official website- bseh.org.in

The improvement exams for classes 10, 12 will commence from September 7. The improvement exams for class 12 will be continued till September 22, for class 10, it will be held till September 18. 

BSEH Class 10, 12 improvement exam admit card 2021: Steps to download 

  1. Visit the official website- bseh.org.in 
  2. Click on 10th/ 12th improvement exam admit card link 
  3. Enter log-in details- registration number, roll number 
  4. Admit card will appear on screen 
  5. Download BSEH hall ticket, take a print out for further reference. 

The improvement exams for both classes 10 and 12 will be held in a single shift from  2 pm to 4:30 pm. For details on Haryana Board improvement exams, please visit the website- bseh.org.in

