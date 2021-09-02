THE World University Rankings 2022: IISc, country’s best institute, in top 300

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE IISc Bangalore is the top-ranking institutions in India, as per THE World University Rankings 2022

THE World University Rankings 2022: The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2022 was announced on Thursday, September 2, in which the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore became India's top ranking institution. The institute has been maintaining its position between 301-350 band. Apart from IISc, the other varsities which secured a place in the 500 bracket are- IIT Ropar, JS Academy of Higher Education and Research, IIT Indore, Allagappa University, and Thapar University.

IIT Ropar is in the top 351-400 bracket, IIT-Indore- 401-450 bracket, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research- 351-400. The varsities like Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia and Panjab University have been placed in the 601- 800 brackets, while the University of Delhi is in between 801- 1000 bracket.

Meanwhile, the University of Oxford has secured the best position among the world varsities. The other top varsities are California Institute of Technology, Harvard University (Rank 2), Stanford University (Rank 4), University of Cambridge, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Rank 5), Princeton University (Rank 7), University of California, Berkeley (Rank 8), Yale University (Rank 9), The University of Chicago (Rank 10).

The Higher Education Ranking this year includes over 1,600 universities across 99 countries, and the ranking is based on institution's performance in four areas- teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook. "This year’s ranking analysed more than 108 million citations across over 14.4 million research publications and included survey responses from almost 22,000 scholars globally. Overall, we collected over 430,000 datapoints from more than 2,100 institutions that submitted data," THE release mentioned.

Phil Baty, Chief Knowledge Officer, THE, said, “The world’s elite universities have enjoyed a long period of dominance at the top of the table with help from historic reputation, global status, and reliable income. But our data shows us that there are clear shifts happening across higher education around the world. We are already seeing clear disruption to the established norms from mainland China, and record highs for Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Hong Kong show that Asia is continuing to benefit from the focus and investment in higher education across the continent.”

