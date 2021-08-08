Karnataka SSLC Result to be out tomorrow: Time, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka SSLC result 2020 is going to be declared tomorrow at 3:30 pm.

The Karnataka SSLC result date has been released. The result for SSLC exams conducted on July 19 and 22 are going to be declared on August 9. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exam can check their results at the official website of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, from 3:30 pm onwards.

A total of 8.76 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the SSLC exam this year. The examination was cut short this year due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. The exams were only held for two days. On the first day, the examination was held for core subjects - science, social science and mathematics. On the second day, the exam was held for the language papers.

The department had increased the number of examination centres and teachers on duty, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board officials had informed, adding that as many as 1.19 lakh staff were deployed for 73,064 exam halls in 4,885 centres across the state.

Karnataka SSLC Recruitment 2020

In 2020, the Karnataka SSLC exam result was announced on August 10. The overall pass percentage was 71.8 last year. The pass percentage of girls was 77.74 as against 66.41 of boys. There were six students who scored 625 out of 625 in the examination, 11 students got 624; 43 students got 623 and 56 got 622.

READ| Maharashtra govt to train 2,000 OBC students for MPSC, 1,000 for UPSC exams

ALSO READ| BITSAT 2021: Candidates can make changes in exam details by August 9

Latest Education News